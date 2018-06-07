Peterborough dry cleaners expands with new acquisition

A dry cleaning business created 55 years ago has expanded its operations with the opening of a new outlet.

Peters’ Cleaners, which has branches in Mayor’s Walk and Lincoln Road, in Peterborough, and a third in Stamford, has just opened a fourth in East Street, Crowland.

Owner Vicky Whiter said: “We have big plans for the business over the coming years and the new shop marks the next step in that process.

“Peters’ Cleaners is a well-established business but the shops needed to be modernised and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

She added: “A huge amount of work and investment has gone into new equipment, machinery, modernisation, new staff and extra training.”

The business processes about 14,000 orders across the three shops for about 5,000 customers in Peterborough and Stamford each year.

Vicky, who bought Peters’ Cleaners from Kallum Errico, 24, and his mother, Sarah, in 2016, said: “It’s easy to think dry cleaning is simply operating some special machinery and products, but it’s much more than that.

“Our staff are specially trained to understand how to treat different clothing and that expertise is also built up over many years. So it’s really important to use a dry cleaner you know has that expertise and is one you can trust.”

Peters’ Cleaners was established by Peter Grist in 1963 and remained in the Grist family until his retirement.

