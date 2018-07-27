Peterborough developer and housing association team up to build low cost homes

Have your say

Two Peterborough organisations have teamed up to build much needed new homes.

Developers Lindum Peterborough has started work on 22 affordable homes after housing association Cross Keys Homes secured £731,000 to support the project.

Lindum Peterborough managing director Mick Papworth.

The homes are being built in Station Road, Willingham, in South Cambridgeshire, with 15 for rent and seven for shared ownership. It should be completed next spring.

Azhar Ahmed, senior development manager at Cross Keys Homes, said: “The current shortage of affordable homes doesn’t just affect larger towns and cities, it’s impacting on smaller, rural communities too.”

Lindum Peterborough managing director Mick Papworth said: “We have a good relationship with Cross Keys Homes and this work comes on the back of other successful projects we’ve completed together.

“These include residential developments in Peterborough’s Priestgate, Endurance House in Geneva Street and The Peverels in Dogsthorpe.

Combined Authority Mayor James Palmer.

“As a local company, with a Cambridgeshire-based workforce, we are pleased to be involved in a construction project which is providing important and much-needed accommodation for our community.”

In addition, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority provided £525,000 in funding for the homes and a £206,000 grant came from Homes England.

Mayor James Palmer of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “The Combined Authority was tasked with accelerating house building rates and that includes the delivery of much needed affordable homes like this scheme in South Cambridgeshire.

"It is very positive to see developments ready to break ground which were backed by the Combined Authority Board less than 12 months ago.

"Many more new and innovative housing projects such as Community Land Trusts are in the pipeline as momentum builds to deliver 2,000 affordable home starts by March 2022 across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”