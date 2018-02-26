Peterborough construction company is named as one of UK’S top employers

Have your say

A construction company with a base in Peterborough has won a national accolade.

The Lindum Group, which employs about 60 people in Newark Road, has been ranked 22nd in the Sunday Times top 100 best companies to work for in the UK - up from 37th place last year.

Director Freddie Chambers said: “This award is great for the company but it’s also a reward for the teams as they are the ones who make Lindum what it is.”

Martin Hall, an assistant quantity surveyor in the Peterborough office, said the accolade was well deserved.

“The company has put me through university and I’ve gained a degree in construction management.

“While everyone works hard, I really appreciate how much Lindum cares about its employees’ work/life balance.”