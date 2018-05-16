Peterborough conference will aim to equip charities with business skills

Have your say

A leading firm of accountants in Peterborough is hosting a day-long conference to help the running of charities.

Rawlinsons is staging its annual Charity Conference at the KingsGate Conference Centre on June 12.

The free event – now in its eighth year – is one of the biggest in the region with over 120 delegates attending each year.

Senior partner Mark Jackson said: “The conference agenda is suitable for employees and trustees of charities as well as new and potential trustees.

“In addition to the formal content, the opportunity to meet and learn from each other, is always appreciated.”

The event will feature a number of speakers and breakout sessions, designed to help and support charities of all shapes and sizes.

In addition to general updates regarding the Charity Commission and current tax issues other topics will range from charity governance and grant applications to the GDPR and health and safety.

Mr Jackson said: “Peterborough has a thriving charity sector from small community based groups to the big household names – which is one of the reasons this annual event is always so well supported.”

The event is free to charities (£50 + VAT to others).

For details contact Joanna Bacon at Rawlinsons on 01733 568321 or email at Joanna.bacon@rawlinsons.co.uk or visit https://rawlinsons-charity- conference.eventbrite.co.uk