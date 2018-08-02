Peterborough company searches for charity partner to Make a Difference

Have your say

A leading Peterborough company is searching for a charity partner for its new community fund.

The BGL Group, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, is inviting charities to pitch for funding for a specific project.

The company has launched its BGL Make a Difference Fund and there is £50,000 available for its chosen charity in Peterborough.

Chief executive, Matthew Donaldson, said: “With this new programme we want to develop a really strong bond with our chosen charities, supporting them not just with substantial funding but with our people’s time.

“The best charity partnerships are about collaboration and we know that by working together we can make a tangible difference in the communities where we operate.”

Charities can apply by emailing csr@bglgroup.co.uk and the deadline is August 31.