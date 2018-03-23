Peterborough clothing retailer appoints national fashion chain's digital chief to its board

Peterborough-based fashion retailer Yours Clothing has announced a new appointment to its board of directors.

Yours Clothing, which is headquartered in Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, has named Jonathan Wall, the chief digital officer at Missguided, a multi-channel retailer aimed at 16-35 year old women, as a non-executive director.

Mr Wall has been taken on by Yours Clothing as it looks to build on its already successful online business. He will join the business on April 1.

News of the appointment comes just weeks after Yours Clothing - the UK's fastest growing plus-sized fashion retailer - reported record sales over Christmas that were largely driven by online demand.

Andrew Killingsworth, founder and chief executive of Yours Clothing, said: "I am delighted that Jonathan has agreed to join Yours at such an exciting time in our development.

"His appointment is part of our ongoing commitment in adding expertise and experience to all levels of our business to support our clear growth strategy.

"With both stores and online growing fast both in the UK and internationally, I have no doubt that Jonathan's knowledge will be invaluable in helping the business achieve its significant potential.”

Yours Clothing employs 1,200 staff and has 135 stores in the UK plus 10 overseas in addition to a number of websites in various languages and exports to more than 90 countries.

Mr Killingsworth said Mr Wall would support the Yours Clothing executive management team and its chairman Saeed Hatteea to continue the expansion of the brand across channels both in the UK and internationally.

Mr Wall said: "I am delighted to be joining the Yours Clothing Board at this exciting time for the business.

"The team has already built a truly multi-channel retail business and I am confident that my digital and management experience will support the team in achieving further growth and success."

