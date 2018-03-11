Peterborough businesses can learn about sales of alcohol

Have your say

A new course to help small businesses learn about the rules and regulations concerning the sale of alcohol is being offered by Peterborough City Council.

The Award for Personal Licence Holders (APLH) is a one-day £90 course aimed at supervisors, managers or small business holders who sell, or are intending to sell, alcohol.

On conclusion, participants are qualified to apply for a personal licence from their local authority.

The APLH covers all aspects of the Licensing Act 2003 which makes it a legal requirement for all retail sales of alcohol to be authorised by a Personal Licence Holder.

For more information, or to book a place, email training@peterborough.gov.uk.