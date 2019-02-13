Peterborough business group poses 20 questions for Government on no-deal Brexit

A leading voice for Peterborough business has published a list of 20 unanswered questions about a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

The Chamber of Commerce says business leaders are worried at the lack of information from the Government on key issues for businesses if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal on March 29.

John Bridge,chief executive of Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.

John Bridge, the chamber’s chief executive, said: “There is a very real risk that a lack of clear, actionable information from government will leave firms, their people and their communities hung out to dry.

“There is great frustration in the businesses I speak to that in less than 50 days their businesses could face the biggest change to their terms of trade in over a generation, without the information and clarity they need to navigate their way forward.”

“Even those companies trying their hardest to get ready are still in the dark on important matters from contracts through to customs.#

“The lack of clear, precise answers is now causing real damage to many businesses, and to the wider economy.”

Those 20 questions:

What tariffs will my company need to pay when importing goods to the UK from the EU and rest of the world?

When will the UK Government launch an official market access database to provide this information?

If any trade agreements with third countries are operational on the day after Brexit, what rules of origin will I need to comply with?

Will I still be able to fly people and/or goods between the UK and the EU after Brexit day – or could travel be disrupted?

I know I will need to register for an EORI number. How simple will it be for me to register for any other new registration requirements or processes?

How will my lead times be impacted by new customs procedures?

Will any of the EU-FTA agreements be rolled over or replaced on a bilateral basis in the event of no deal?

Will I be able to use any trade preferences with any markets?

Will there be confirmation that I will be able to continue importing tariff free goods from developing and least developed countries under the generalised system of preferences (GSP) after March 29, 2019?

Will there be new safety and security requirements and inspections at the UK-EU border that my company will need to deal with? Where will inspections be held?

What system will I be using to input customs data – will HMRC’s new Customs Declaration Service (CDS) be ready in time for 29 March 2019?

What procedures will my company face trading between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland?

Will this be different to operating at any other UK border?

Will staff spending longer than 90 out of 180 days in the EU be subject to further administration, costs or visas?

Will my business be able to move skilled staff members between the UK and the EU after 29 March and if so, under what conditions?

Will I need to become VAT-registered in every EU Member State where my firm has clients?

Which regulator will be overseeing my business after 29 March 2019, and what rules do I need to follow?

Is the UK government going to charge businesses for the creation of new regulatory agencies in the UK?

If my company is in dispute with another in the EU, what form of resolution and means of redress will be available to my business after 29 March 2019?

Will my business have to pay roaming charges in the EU after 29 March 2019?

Will my business continue to be able to hold and transfer data and personal information without any interruptions after 29 March 2019?