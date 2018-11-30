editorial image

Peterborough Business Awards 2018 - Photo special

A record breaking number of guests turned out to celebrate the best in business at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018.

Here’s a photo round-up of the glittering night and all the winners.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 . The winners group EMN-181124-095420009

1. Peterborough Business Awards 2018

Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 . The winners group EMN-181124-095420009
Midlands
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 . Smaller Business of the Year Award with sponsor Ian Brown. Coloplast, Larkfleet Homes and MPB Structures EMN-181124-095409009

2. Peterborough Business Awards 2018

Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 . Smaller Business of the Year Award with sponsor Ian Brown. Coloplast, Larkfleet Homes and MPB Structures EMN-181124-095409009
Midlands
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 . EMN-181124-095442009

3. Peterborough Business Awards 2018

Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 . EMN-181124-095442009
Midlands
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 . Sponsor Mary Price EMN-181124-094912009

4. Peterborough Business Awards 2018

Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 . Sponsor Mary Price EMN-181124-094912009
Midlands
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8