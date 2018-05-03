Peterborough brewery secures new contract with leading retailer

Peterborough-based brewery Oakham Ales has just secured a new deal with a leading retailer.

Oakham Ales, based in Maxwell Road, Woodston, has been asked by Marks & Spencer to provide a canned version of its Double Hopped Citra IPA.

The canned version of the drink will sit alongside its bottled beer and will go on sale in M&S stores later this month.

The brewery's link with M&S stretches back eight years when the retailer first invited Oakham to supply its own label beers.

Nick Jones, Off Trade and Export Manager at Oakham, said: “This is another great way to enjoy an excellent beer in the convenience of a can from one of the biggest names on the high street.

"We are delighted to be working with Marks and Spencer once again.

"Cans give a great canvas to show off eye-catching designs and they are now up there with bottles in terms of preserving beer quality."

Michael Wallis, beer buyer for Marks and Spencer, said: "The can format is growing in popularity with many of our consumers wanting to purchase a chilled product on the move.

"Our aim is to offer customers the best selection of own-label cans alongside our diverse, branded line-up."

RELATED:

Peterborough brewery secures new canned drinks deal with Marks & Spencer