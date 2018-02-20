Peterborough boss launches care campaign to fill vacancies

The boss of a Peterborough care at home organisation has launched a new campaign to fill staff vacancies.

Phil Kennedy, who runs the Home Instead Senior Care office, in Cygnet Park, Hampton, has begun You Can Care in an effort to encourage more people into the sector.

Home Instead, which specialises in providing care for older people in their own homes, is hoping to create 15 jobs in 2018 in order to keep pace with demand.

Mr Kennedy said: “We want to show people the human stories, the fantastic relationships and the real side of caring, as it should be.

“Being a caregiver can be a wonderfully rewarding career for compassionate people and the new ‘You Can Care’ campaign will champion all the positive aspects of care.”

For more information about vacancies at Home Instead, call 01733 333342

According to the national Skills for Care there are about 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time.

The hashtag #youcancare has been created to support the campaign with more details on Twitter and Facebook.