Peterborough-based Thomas Cook reviews future of its famous Club 18-30

Peterborough-based Thomas Cook says changing tastes in holidays has prompted it to review the future of its party-led Club 18-30.

The tour operator, based in Westpoint, Lynch Wood, says it may sell the Club 18-30 brand, which attracts between 50,000 to 70,000 customers a year.

But the number of people opting to holiday under the 53-year-old brand has fallen from its heyday when it was attracting 100,000 customers a year.

Club 18-30 was bought by Thomas Cook in 1998 but its popularity had peaked before the sale.

The review comes as Thomas Cook says holiday makers are placing more importance on the design and décor of their hotel with a third saying that is even more important than the destination.

And 55 per cent of 18-34 year olds and 15 per cent of over 55-year-olds admit to considering what social media posts they will be able to post while on holiday when choosing their hotel.

A Thomas Cook spokeswoman said: “We remain committed to Club 18-30 for summer 2018.

“However, we are exploring options for the future of the brand, which could include the possibility of a sale.”

Customer surveys by Thomas Cook also show:

94 per cent of 18-24 year olds say the interior design/decor of a hotel is important to them when choosing where to stay.

70 per cent of 18-24 year olds like to choose a hotel where the interior/decor is up to date with current design trends.

68 per cent of 18-24 year olds say that the design of a hotel’s communal area is as important as the room itself.

86 per cent of 18-24 years old say they are interested or very interested in personalising their hotel stay.

The company has also just unveiled its latest hotel brand, Cook’s Club, designed to attract a new audience to package holidays.

Remo Masala, creative director for Thomas Cook’s own-brand hotels said: “With Cook’s Club we have stripped it back to focus on the things that matter to modern travellers – simple design, food, drink and a lively atmosphere.”

The first Cook’s Club opening will be in Crete on June 1.

Cook’s Club is part of Thomas Cook’s strategy to strengthen the quality of its own-brand hotel portfolio which now has seven brands including the premium family resorts of Sunwing and adult-only retreats of Sunprime.

Other recent innovations from Thomas Cook include Choose Your Favourite Sunbed and Choose Your Room, which give customers the chance to personalise their holiday to suit their needs.