Peterborough-based school uniform supplier is named best in the UK

Have your say

A long established schoolwear specialist in Peterborough is celebrating after being named the best in the UK.

Total Clothing, based at the Botolph Trading Estate, in Oundle Road, Woodston, has enjoyed rapid growth over the last three years.

It has invested in new equipment, larger warehousing and recently moved into its current premises.

Now the company, which was created 30 years ago, has been named Best Schoolwear Specialist in the UK for 2018 by the national Schoolwear Association.

Managing director and founder Jan Richardson said: “I believe our service is second to none.

“We offer all year round stock holding for each of our supplied schools, and our aim is never to run out of stock.

“Increased investment in machinery and additional warehousing has seen the company grow quickly over the past three years since our move to new premises.”

Christine King, school sales manager, said: “I feel branded school uniform is not only a practical and cost effective solution for schools and parents but also gives a sense of belonging and pride for pupils.”

Production manager Abi Elsey said: “Investment in our new stock system and the latest EPOS technology has really enabled us to offer a top quality service in terms of providing every child with a quality branded uniform on time, every time.”

Total Clothing works with hundreds of schools to provide cost effective and hard wearing school uniform.

Sales can taken place either in-store or online.