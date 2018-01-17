Peterborough-based insurance giant appoints new director to its Frontline

Have your say

Insurance giant BGL has appointed a new director to lead its frontline businesses.

Anna McEntee has been named as director of BGL’s Frontline.

It operates BGL’s own insurance brands Budget Insurance and Dial Direct.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be leading the next stage of our development and looking forward to the challenges ahead.

She added: “My primary focus as we move forward is to drive growth for Budget Insurance and Dial Direct while always keeping our customers at the heart of the propositions we deliver.”

Anna, who joined BGL, of Orton Southgate, in 2008, will focus on the future strategic direction of the brands.

Her appointment marks the end of a period of strengthening of the senior leadership team in BGL’s Insurance Distribution and Outsourcing division.