Peterborough architect is making his mark in academic world

A co-founder of a Yaxley-based architecture practice is celebrating an academic accolade.

Luke Butcher, who helped create Butcher Bayley Architects, has been appointed as a guest lecturer at Loughborough University.

In his new role, Mr Butcher will teach in tutorials, reviews and one-to-one mentoring sessions.

He said: “I’m very excited to be lecturing at Loughborough University this year.

“Their course may only be in its second year but they’re doing things right by encouraging links between education and real architectural practices.”

Dr Robert Schmidt, the course programme director, said: “Luke has made an instant impact working with our students. The breadth of Luke’s experiences gives him a unique lens to add value to every student project.”