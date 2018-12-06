Peter Boizot dies: Minute’s silence for former Peterborough United owner before Oxford United match

Peterborough United will hold a minute’s silence in memory of former owner Peter Boizot at this weekend’s match.

Posh are playing Oxford United at The ABAX Stadium on Saturday.

Former owner Mr Boizot died yesterday (Wednesday) aged 89.

He invested heavily in the club in the 1990s, and was a key part of the club’s success in that era.

Earlier today a club spokesman said: “Peterborough United Football Club are saddened to learn of the passing of former owner and chairman Peter Boizot at the age of 89.

“The PizzaExpress founder was a major part of the success in the late 1990s/early 2000s when Posh secured promotion at Wembley in 2000. Everybody at the football club would like to express our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family at this very sad time.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said they would consider a permanent tribute to Mr Boizot in the future. The spokesman said: “We would be pleased to consider some form of tribute to him, although a period of two years is required after someone has died before a street can be named after them.

“This proposal is definitely something which could be looked into for new / future streets within the city.”

