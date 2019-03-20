Paint maker outlines plans for job-creating growth in Peterborough

The owners of a Holland-based paint manufacturer have outlined their plans for growth in Peterborough.

Long-established Anker Stuy has just signed a three year lease on a 3,818 sq ft distribution centre in Alpha Park, in Bretton.

The production process at Anker Stuy.

Emile Stuy, export director, said: “We will start with a team of four people and we hope to grow that to 10 people in Peterborough within two years.

“This will be our first base in the UK and the lease is just for three years because we are expecting to grow and it could be that will need larger premises.”

The company, which began making paint in 1898, viewed a number of sites with visits organised jointly by the British Embassy in Holland and the Department of International Trade.

Mr Stuy said: “Brexit is a factor in our decision to open a centre in Peterborough.

“But it is also because the larger joinery companies that we supply want to work directyl with the manufacturer and not through an importer.

“We have been active in the UK market for four years and that is through an importer and now we want to be in control.

“During Brexit we want to be sure we can supply our customers.

“If a lorry gets stuck at customs and we run out of stock we would suffer big economic risks.”

Anker Stuy is the latest in a number of companies to create a base in Peterborough.

Opportunity Peterborough has reported 12 European mainland companies have sought to invest in opportunities across Peterborough in the last six months.

