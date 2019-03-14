Paint maker from Holland to add colour to Peterborough with move to city

Have your say

A Dutch paint manufacturer is expanding its operations with a move to Peterborough.

Long-established Anker Stuy is understood to have just completed a deal to acquire premises in the city.

Details of the location of the premises and the number of jobs to be created have not yet been released.

It is understood the company, which began making paint in 1898, had viewed a number of investment sites with visits organised jointly by the British Embassy in Holland and the Department of International Trade.

Its visit to Peterborough would have been overseen by economic regeneration company Opportunity Peterborough.

It is the latest in a number of companies to create a base in Peterborough.

Opportunity Peterborough reported last month that 12 European mainland companies had actively sought to invest in enterprise opportunities across Peterborough in the last six months.



