Out-of-this-world experience on the menu for guests at annual business dinner in Peterborough

An out-of-this-world experience is promised for business people at the annual Opportunity Peterborough Bondholder Dinner.

This year’s dinner, held at Peterborough Cathedral, will feature the Museum of the Moon - an art installation created by UK artist Luke Jerram.

Guests at last year's Bondholder Dinner at Peterborough Cathedral.

The artwork is seven metres in diameter and the moon features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

Tickets for the few remaining tables have just been released for general sale.

The dinner takes place on October 4 and is a celebration of businesses’ contribution to Peterborough’s growth and success.

The evening will start with a drinks and canape reception followed by a four course dinner in the cathedral nave.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough said: “This is a tremendous event that truly reflects the character and success of the city.

“It is the perfect chance for SMEs, large companies and local dignitaries to meet and network in one of Peterborough’s most iconic buildings.

To book email bondholder@opportunitypeterborough.co.uk or call 01733 317417.

Mr Bowyer added: “We look forward to celebrating the city’s businesses with our guests.”

Guests will be able to network and socialise with fellow businesses in a relaxed setting and are encouraged to invite their customers and business prospects to enjoy this exclusive event.

The remaining places are available on a first come, first served basis. The cost for a table of 12 is £1,050 + VAT, a table of 10 is £925 + VAT and individual tickets are £95 + VAT.

Members of the Opportunity Peterborough Bondholder Network can purchase tickets at costs of £850 + VAT, £725 + VAT and £75 + VAT respectively.