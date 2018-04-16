Nurse takes first aid training into the workplace in Peterborough

Have your say

A qualified nurse has set up her own training business to take vital first aid coaching into the workplace.

Elizabeth Rolfe, who has 15 years’ experience as a nurse, has created Elastoclass First Aid Training Ltd and will be running a series of courses at Workspace House in Woodston.

She said: “A lack of knowledge about basic first aid is a major problem in Peterborough and further afield.

“Last year, The British Heart Foundation highlighted a report that found just eight per cent of victims survive an out-of- hospital cardiac arrest in England.

“I am aiming to change this with my courses.”

The three hour courses start on April 23 and will provide training in basic first-aid.

She is running three sessions a day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with another two on Saturday.

She said: “The chances of surviving a non-hospital cardiac arrest is virtually zero if no-one attempts CPR.

“Simply calling 999 is not enough, knowing how to perform procedures such as CPR or using an automatic external defibrillator (AED) can make all the difference in saving someone’s life.”

She will also donate £5 of every booking fee to local charity, Gemma’s Hearts, which raises funds to finance the installation of AED machines in the community.

Anyone can book a place by visiting www.eventbrite.com and search for ‘elastoclass’.

At the end of each course attendees will receive a Basic Life Support qualification.

For more details email Elizabeth at elastoclass@gmail.com