New whiskey and gin distillery will keep spirits high at Peterborough development

A whiskey and gin distillery will keep spirits high on a new development in Peterborough.

Nene Distillery will take over the Grade II-listed Goods Shed at Fletton Quays, turning the building into a high end restaurant and distillery.

A planning application is set to be submitted early this year to sympathetically refurbish the existing building and extend the facilities.

David Redhead, on behalf of the Nene Distillery Ltd, said: “The Nene Distillery has the potential to provide a landmark tourist attraction of real note whilst also bringing a beautiful Grade II building back to life in an appropriate and sustainable way. The project benefits from superb fundamentals in footfall, location and surrounding amenities and will provide a unique experience at the heart of the already impressive Fletton Quays development.

“As the visuals show, the strength of the opportunity has already attracted some truly world class designers to engage in the project and will no doubt attract further high quality strategic partners as it progresses. We look forward to submitting a comprehensive planning application in early 2018 and to hopefully having the opportunity to deliver what we strongly believe has the potential to be an exceptionally positive addition to Peterborough.”

Tours will be available of the new site, including a showcase of the working distillery and tastings of the spirits produced on site alongside a whisky vault showcasing world-class whiskies from around the globe. The proposed development will also include a distillery museum, gift shop, and unique virtual reality experience where visitors will be taken into an immersive experience of distilling illicit moonshine in the American Deep South during prohibition.

Visitors will be able to enjoy locally sourced artisan food in the restaurant which complements the distillery. Cookery master classes will also be offered using local produce.

Councillor John Holdich, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “The proposed distillery and restaurant will really put Peterborough on the map, bringing a taste of luxury to the development. Alongside the proposed Hilton Garden Inn, this will make Fletton Quays a destination which can be enjoyed by both local residents and visitors from further afield.

“These are really exciting times for Fletton Quays as the development continues to take shape. The riverside apartments are going up rapidly, as are the office buildings and multi-storey car park. We are well on track to have a development the whole city can be proud of by the end of 2019.”