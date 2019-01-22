New sponsor backs East of England Arena and Events Centre

Peterborough’s arena and events centre has secured vital backing from a city based company.

Event production services provider Pearce Hire, of Reynolds Industrial Park, in Stevern Way, has been named as a new sponsor for the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

The announcement comes a week after its was revealed the centre had enjoyed a record breaking year as bookings rose by 30 per cent.

Shaun Pearce, managing director of Pearce Hire, said: “The venue has transformed itself over the past two years, and we are proud to have played a major part of that process. Becoming a sponsor for the venue means we are continuing and deepening our commitment.”

Jason Lunn, venue director, said: “To have Pearce Hire as a sponsor is great news for us and for our customers too.”

“Pearce Hire has enjoyed a ‘preferred supplier’ status at the EEAEC for many years, this latest deal demonstrates their continued commitment to the venue and the wide variety of events it hosts.”

RELATED:

Record-breaking year for Peterborough-based events centre