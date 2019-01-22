New sponsor backs East of England Arena and Events Centre

From left, Dean Rees, business development manager for Arena, Shaun Pearce, MD of Pearce Hire, and Jason Lunn, Arena director.
Peterborough’s arena and events centre has secured vital backing from a city based company.

Event production services provider Pearce Hire, of Reynolds Industrial Park, in Stevern Way, has been named as a new sponsor for the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

The announcement comes a week after its was revealed the centre had enjoyed a record breaking year as bookings rose by 30 per cent.

Shaun Pearce, managing director of Pearce Hire, said: “The venue has transformed itself over the past two years, and we are proud to have played a major part of that process. Becoming a sponsor for the venue means we are continuing and deepening our commitment.”

Jason Lunn, venue director, said: “To have Pearce Hire as a sponsor is great news for us and for our customers too.”

“Pearce Hire has enjoyed a ‘preferred supplier’ status at the EEAEC for many years, this latest deal demonstrates their continued commitment to the venue and the wide variety of events it hosts.”

