New senior appointment announced at Peterborough's BGL Group

Peterborough based Insurance giant BGL has announced a new senior appointment.

The digital distributor of insurance and household financial services, of Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has named Rachael Gillett as its Chief People Officer (CPO).

She joins from tour operator Thomas Cook, based in Peterborough, where she is Group and UK HR Director.

In her new role with BGL, which employs 1,800 people in Peterborough, she will become part of the company's executive committee.

She previously spent two decades with Guoman (Thistle) Hotels in various roles before becoming Group HR Director.

Rachael said: “I’m excited to be joining the team at BGL.

"I am keen to support the company as it builds its reputation for being a great place to work, and seeks to retain and develop the best talent.

"With employee engagement scores at a record high, I’ll be starting from very strong foundations.”

BGL chief executive Matthew Donaldson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rachael to BGL.

"She brings extensive experience of working with well-known, market-leading brands, and her track record in developing global people strategies; driving employee engagement and implementing first class leadership programmes makes her an excellent fit for BGL.

"I’m confident she will help us to ensure we maintain our renowned focus on our people as we continue to grow.”