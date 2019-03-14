New premium jewellers to open in Peterborough this weekend

A new high-end jewellery store will be given a sparking opening in Peterborough this weekend.

The new Swarovski shop will open its doors in Queensgate for the first time on Saturday.

The branch will open on the upper mall near John Lewis.

When it was announced the shop was coming to Peterborough last year, Queensgate’s Centre Director Mark Broadhead said: “We are excited to welcome Swarovski to Queensgate. As a prestigious household name, we believe Swarovski will have a significant appeal to our shoppers while complementing our existing retailers.”