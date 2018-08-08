New pre-apprentices to develop valuable skills at Peterborough’s largest housing association

Peterborough’s largest housing association Cross Keys Homes has announced the arrival of eight new pre-apprentices into the organisation.

Cross Keys’ pre-apprentice scheme allows young people aged between 16 and 24 to develop valuable skills as well as improve their teamwork abilities and confidence.

As well as gaining experience in the work environment, the pre-apprentices each attend a Sector Based Work Academy to learn various employability skills including CV writing, interview preparation, first aid training and team building exercises.

Each of the pre-apprentices have embarked on six months paid work placements in a variety of areas such as customer services, community work and communications helping them to gain the necessary experience as well as provide further training opportunities to positively move forward with their career.

Drianyi Wilson, customer service pre-apprentice, said: “The pre-apprentice scheme is very enjoyable – everyone here is so friendly and polite, especially my team members. I’ve learnt many new skills just in the first two weeks. I can’t wait for the upcoming months.”

Claire Higgins, Cross Keys’ chief executive, added “We are very proud of our pre-apprentice scheme which is an excellent starting point for young people looking to build their careers. We aim to make a difference to young people’s lives and this scheme does just that.

“Throughout the six month placement we provide valuable skills and training which will give our pre-apprentices a great foundation for their future careers. We’re wishing them all the best of luck with their placements.”

Over the last seven years Cross Keys has helped over 100 young people to start their careers, with 80 per cent of the pre-apprentices moving on into work or back into education.

If you are interested in the housing association’s six month pre-apprenticeship placement, visit www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk/pre-apprentices to find out more.