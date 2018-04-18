New plans unveiled to convert former Thomas Cook offices into warehousing centre

Plans have been drawn up to convert the former Thomas Cook office park in Peterborough into an industrial/distribution area.

New owner of the 6.98 hectares site, Stenprop Industrials, wants to remove office space at first floor level and an atrium at the park in Coningsby Road, Bretton.

It plans to put cladding round 25 units, install 28 service yard level loading bays and create new concrete yards.

Roads and paths around the estate will be resited and new security gates, barriers and security hut placed at the estate’s entrance. It plans to block off an access from Stirling Way.

It intends to change the use of the site, which contains five buildings split into more than 30 units, from offices to self-storage warehousing or commercial warehousing.

The number of car parking spaces will be increased by 172 to 673. The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The changes mean there will be a reduction of 4,425 square metres of occupied space - a drop of 20 per cent in floorspace.

There are no plans to make changes to the Kerry Foods units that are also on the site.

The South Africa-based Stenprop bought the site four months ago from the holiday giant.

RELATED:

Thomas Cook sells former office site in Peterborough