New plans submitted for 68 homes next to Kings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey

Have your say

Developers have submitted new plans for 68 homes next to Kings Dyke Nature Reserve at Westhaven Nursery in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey.

Three years after outline planning permission was granted for the site, Longhurst & Havelock Homes has submitted an updated application which includes details that have yet to been agreed.

Seventeen of the 68 dwellings (25 per cent) will be for shared ownership or affordable rent and the site will include 129 car parking spaces.

There will be four one-bed units, 20 two-bed units, 40 three-bed units and four four-bed units.

The planning statement declares that there will be “landscaped open spaces which will act as wildlife corridors, as well as providing an attractive environment.”

It concludes: “Careful consideration has been made to the design to positively enhance both the site and its surroundings, with detailing designed to a high standard.

“The massing of the proposed scheme is appropriate to the existing surrounding buildings.

“The proposed scheme has been designed to address and enhance a current vacant site.

“The development will bring forward much needed family housing to the area supporting the social and economic aspirations for the area generally and we trust that the local authority will support this application.”