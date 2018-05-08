New Peterborough home for growing veterinary communications business

Have your say

A long-established publishing house in Peterborough has just completed a relocation.

Veterinary Business Development, which was created 28 years ago, has outgrown its current offices in Olympus House, Werrington, and has moved to larger offices - downstairs.

Jo Woods, managing director, said: ”We’d really started to outgrow our existing space so when the lease was coming to an end it was the right time to find somewhere bigger.

“Having looked at a number of different options, we started negotiations for the ground floor space at Olympus House.

“It gave us the much-needed space - 4,400 sq ft - and meant much less upheaval for staff than moving to new premises.”

The company employs 40 staff and publishes Veterinary Times, VN Times and VBJ (Veterinary Business Journal).

The business was founded by vet Douglas Hutchison who created the Vetfile brand - the UK’s authorative database.