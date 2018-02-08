New owner for Peterborough’s The Barn garden centre

Have your say

A well known garden centre in Peterborough is under new ownership.

The Barn Garden & Aquatic Centre, in Gunthorpe Road, has just been acquired by the Norwich-based QD Group.

The cost of the purchase has not been disclosed but the new owners have vowed to carry out an array of improvements.

These include improvements to the sales areas, expansion of gardening and seasonal ranges and the creation of new departments including clothing and Scallywags Pets.

The Coffee Barn is also being revamped to accommodate a 120 seater restaurant.

The store has been renamed The Barn by Cherry Lane Garden Centres and all staff have transferred over to the QD Group.

Mark Care, store manager at The Barn, said: “We are delighted to join the QD family.

“The QD Group has a great record in running garden centres and we’re very excited about this transition, which will create an even better store for our customers to enjoy.”

Nick Rubins, chief executive of the family-run QD Group, said: “The acquisition of The Barn is another great landmark in the ongoing growth of QD and the success of our Cherry Lane Garden Centres.”

The QD Group currently runs a discount store in the Ortongate Centre, Peterborough.

The Barn by Cherry Lane Garden Centres is the 11th garden centre owned by QD Group.

The QD Stores Group includes 24 QD Stores, 11 Cherry Lane Garden Centres, Lathams of Potter Heigham and seven Thing-Me-Bobs.