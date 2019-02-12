New not-for-profit wellbeing centre opens at Queensgate’s Westgate Arcade

New not-for-profit wellbeing centre Soul Happy has opened its doors in Queensgate’s Westgate Arcade.

Soul Happy offers therapies designed to help people take control of their life, build resilience and reduce stress, anxiety or lack of motivation.

Regular weekly events include yoga (every Thursday from 12.30pm to 1.15pm and from 1.30pm to 2.15pm, costing £6) and ‘Conscious Conversations’ (every Friday from 1pm to 1.30pm, free but donations welcome).

Moreover, on Thursday afternoons Soul Happy will receive a delivery of fresh vegetables from regenerative farm Lawson Garden Market, ready for customers to collect too.

Other workshops and socials will also take place weekly to help reinvigorate the body and mind.

These include: a Meditation and Plant Medicine Workshop (Tuesday, February 12 from 7pm to 8.45pm), a Love Yourself Massage and Pamper Evening (Thursday, February 14 from 6pm to 8pm), and a Vegan Food Share and Social (Wednesday, February 20 from 7pm to 9pm).

The workshops need to be pre-booked.

There will also be shorter drop-in sessions that do not need to be pre-booked which can be found on the website.

The shop also sells ethical goods as well as gifts including art, cacao products, crystals, crystal jewellery, handmade bags, essential oils, salt lamps, hemp products, CBD oil and more.

The shop prides itself on striving towards more conscious consumerism, including zero waste and handmade, toxic free, plant based and ethical products where possible.

Soul Happy’s services also include aromatherapy massage, counselling, couples’ yoga, trauma recovery, reflexology, kinesiology and nutrition. It also offers workshops including rock painting, hypnotherapy, mindfulness and laughter sessions.

Kim Coley, managing director at Soul Happy, said: “Our vision is to work towards sustainable wellbeing, helping people be the best version of themselves, whilst creating a movement within our city.

“We believe that having this additional venue will really help us to be more of the change that we want to see in the world and help others to do more of what makes their soul happy too.”

Queensgate’s centre director Mark Broadhead said: “We wish Soul Happy the very best with the launch and we are delighted to have them in Westgate Arcade. In 2019 people are more conscious than ever of their wellbeing, so Soul Happy’s arrival is perfect timing.”

Soul Happy can also come into workplaces to offer its services outside of its new, second home.