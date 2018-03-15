New M&S Food Hall opens in Bourne creating 50 jobs

Have your say

Retailing giant M&S has opened a new Food Hall in Bourne.

The Food Hall, which has created 50 jobs, has opened in the Burghley Shopping Centre.

Store Manager, Isabel Meyer, marked the opening by cutting the ribbon and welcoming the first customers into store.

She said: "I’m extremely proud of the work my team has put in to prepare the store for the opening - it looks fantastic.

"Seeing the store filled with customers is really rewarding and we’re thrilled with the response we’ve received so far.

"Over Easter and the coming months we’re looking forward to getting to know the local community better and helping to make every moment special for them when they visit us.”

The first customer through the doors was Lisa Stevenson, of Bourne.

She said: "The store is lovely. It's so busy and it's great to have an M&S Foodhall on our doorstep."