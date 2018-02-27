New jobs hope as construction starts on lakeside offices on Peterborough business park

Construction work is about to get under way on two office buildings on a lakeside site in Peterborough.

An employer has already been lined up for one of the buildings that will go up at Kingston Park, in Hampton.

The name of the company has not been revealed but the firm has made an offer for the smaller of the two offices, occupying 3,570 sq ft on a 0.27 acre plot.

The larger unit has 4, 410 sq ft split across two storeys and is set on a plot of 0.29 acres and with 19 designated parking spaces.

It is being offered to let at £14 psf and should be ready for occupation in November.

Commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews and Savills have been instructed to find an occupier for the building.

Developer Barnack Estates UK Ltd will carry out the construction of the units.

A spokesman for BSM said both buildings will have glazed elevations, solar panels and distinctive flat panel cladding and will overlook the business park’s landscaped lake setting.

Kingston Park is already home to a number of companies such as Amazon, Dart, the Remark Group and Vogal.