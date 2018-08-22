New jobs for Peterborough as supplier of commercial vehicle parts moves into city

Jobs are to be created as a supplier of commercial vehicle parts moves into Peterborough.

Digraph Transport Supplies has agreed a 10 year lease on a 6,011 sq ft warehouse at Unit 3 Viking Trade Park, in Newark Road.

This is its first branch in Peterborough as the company, which supplies parts and accessories to commercial vehicle fleets, is poised to open 16 new outlets as part of a planned

business expansion following substantial investment.

The city branch will initially employ 10 people with more staff expected to be recruited in the near future.

Sukhbir Kapoor, chief executive of Digraph, said: "We’re already acting quickly on our intent to expand both Digraph’s network and customer reach, plus we have more business

announcements to come.

“We are building our new branches around the best team players in key locations throughout the UK and working hard to develop new partnerships with leading original equipment manufacturers.”

Richard Jones, director of Barker Storey Matthews, which oversaw the new deal, said: "In locating its Peterborough branch in Newark Road – one of the city’s most established commercial areas – Digraph becomes part of the healthy mix of trade counter, car showroom, retail warehouse and industrial warehouse occupiers close to the city centre but well-located for onward road access to the immediate region and the national road network.

He added: “We wish them well in trading for the first time in the city.”