New jobs created by Peterborough-based care company

A care company in Peterborough is creating 15 jobs to cope with a growing demand for its services.

Home Instead Senior Care Peterborough was established six years ago and currently has more than 70 staff.

Now the company, based in Swan Court, Cygnet Park, Hampton, which cares for hundreds of people across the region, is looking to take on more staff as demand for its services increases.

Phil Kennedy of Home Instead Senior Care in Peterborough said: “Social care is going through a significant period of change and growth. This is leading to a broader range of improved job opportunities in the sector.”

“I feel we have become a well-established business in the Peterborough area, after being based here for six years now.

"I’m extremely proud of our reputation in the local community, which has allowed us to support and provide care to hundreds of clients over the years and we currently employ over 70 people who all share the same goal of making a difference to the lives of local older people.

“Although our care givers come from a hugely varied background, the one thing they have in common is that they all have a real passion for helping others and caring for people in our local community.

"We provide all the necessary training and are a friendly, supportive team so professional experience is not essential.

"Whether you are 19 or 99, if you are a caring and compassionate person and would like to find out more, then we want to hear from you."

Home Instead Senior Care Peterborough is one of the top rated care companies in Peterborough, Oundle and The Deepings area.

It was given a score of 9.7 out of 10 by homecare.co.uk, which independently review care companies, and recently retained an overall ‘Good’ rating from the Quality Care commission.

Anyone who would like more information, should call Home Instead Peterborough on: 01733 333342 or visit: http://www.homeinstead.co.uk/peterborough.