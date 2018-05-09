New jobs created at Peterborough garden centre after revamp

A major refurbishment of a Peterborough garden centre has been completed just weeks after the venue was sold.

The Barn by Cherry Lane Garden Centres, in Gunthorpe Road, Paston, has just unveiled its new look, which incudes a larger sales area and a 120 seater restaurant.

In addition, the new owners have recruited an extra seven members of staff taking the total number of employees to 22.

The cost of the refurbishment has not been revealed.

The Barn was bought by the Norwich-based QD Group in January and is the 11th garden centre owned by QD Group.

The QD Stores Group includes 24 QD Stores, 11 Cherry Lane Garden Centres, Lathams of Potter Heigham and seven Thing-Me-Bobs.

Helen Foster, commercial director of Cherry Lane, said: “We’ve made some big changes to The Barn over the past three months to make the garden centre even better for our customers.”

Cheryl Reeve, store manager at The Barn, said: “We’d like to thank all our customers for their patience while the work has been carried out and hope to see them in our new look store very soon.

“The Barn is more than just a garden centre. With our extensive and varied departments and Coffee Barn, we’re very family friendly and a great shopping destination for a day out.”

The new attractions include a Scallywags Value Pet and Archie’s Grocery stores plus the introduction of a clothing department plus a new cookware and indoor furniture areas have also been made, while the wild bird area has been doubled in size.

