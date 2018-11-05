New jobs created as sales rise for Peterborough boat builder

Have your say

Luxury boat builder Fairline Yachts is creating 30 jobs as it looks to expand production.

The vacancies at the Oundle-based manufacturer will include carpenters, electrical fitters, engineers, GRP moulders, painters and assemblers.

The new recruits will bring the total number of staff employed at the Oundle factory to 450 people.

The news comes hot on the heels after successful showings of its new yachts at internationally important boat shows at Cannes, in France, and Southampton.

Emma Barton, head of HR at Fairline Yachts, said: “This is an exciting time for Fairline Yachts.

“We are increasing production support at our existing base in Oundle, where our models up to 60 feet in length will continue to be made.

“This success is thanks to a world beating product portfolio, a highly skilled and dedicated workforce and our outstanding global dealer network.

“I am pleased we have reached the point where we need to grow our teams further so we can continue to satisfy the global demand we have.”

The new staff will help to support the introduction of new models to the Fairline Yachts’ range, which includes the F//LINE 33, under construction at Oundle and the Squadron 64, being built at the recently opened manufacturing facility in Hythe.

Both new models are set to be unveiled early next year.