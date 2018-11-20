New jobs at Peterborough company as it celebrates its second anniversary

Have your say

New jobs are being created by a Peterborough-based tenant referencing company as it celebrates its second anniversary.

The Lettings Hub, in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, has created 15 vacancies taking its total head count to more than 100 people.

Chief executive Heidi Shackell said: ““We’ve always had a family-feel to the business as we encourage an open, friendly and team-spirited culture.

“We’ve also grown a fantastic team of people, from 49 employees in Peterborough in August 2016 to over 100 today.

“As we’ve expanded rapidly, we are continuously looking for new recruits to join the team.”

The vacancies range from customer service advisors to a business development director. The company serves more than 700 letting agencies across the UK.

The Lettings Hub was launched in November 2016 as the new trading name of Let Insurance Services (LIS) following a merger between the LIS brand LetRisks and The Landlord Hub in 2015.

Details of the vacancies can be found at https://www.indeed.co.uk/jobs?q=the%20lettings%20hub&l=Peterborough&vjk=6676d061546b1f58

