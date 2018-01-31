New investment planned for Melton creamery Tuxford & Tebbutt

The farmer-owned dairy co-operative Arla Foods has announced a £700,000 investment in its Melton Mowbray site.

Arla Foods, which operates the award-winning Tuxford & Tebbutt creamery, in Thorpe Road, says the boost for the Melton site will be part of a £72 million investment in its UK operations this year.

A spokeswoman for Arla Foods said the investment would allow general upgrades at the premises of the Blue Stilton cheese maker Tuxford & Tebbutt.

The business employs about 100 people but with seasonal hikes can rise to 150 people.

Globally, the company planning to invest £460 million this year as it looks to grow the business.

Tomas Pietrangeli, managing director of Arla Foods UK, said: “While milk prices remain volatile and Brexit brings both uncertainty and opportunity, Arla farmers in the UK and across Europe are committed to continually investing in our UK business to maintain pace with the demand for nature’s original superfood, and the consumer choice it creates.”

He said the investment was almost double that of last year.

The investment decision was approved by Arla Foods’ board of directors in London.

The chair of Arla Foods, Åke Hantoft, said: “The board has decided to increase our investments with this plan, because we have identified new projects and investments with short and long term potential for significant return.

“The business growth these investments will create for our company will generate growth opportunities for our farmer owners. We see these investments as essential to the future of our business.”

Arla Foods has about 3,500 colleagues at its dairies, creameries, distribution centres and head office in the UK.