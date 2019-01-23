New identity for major employer in Peterborough

A services provider for businesses, which employs 250 people in Peterborough, has been given a new name following its sale.
The payroll and HR software provider NGA Human Resources UK & Ireland has been rebranded as Zellis.
The national company which has offices in Thorpe Park, in Thorpe Road.
The business was part of NGA Human Resources but is now a standalone company.
John Petter, chief executive of Zellis, said: “We are a strong and proven leader in this market, but we want to be a truly great, customer-centric business, and we will invest to achieve this.
“We believe this is a truly exciting time for our customers, partners and colleagues.
“Our former parent company, NGA HR, will remain a vital strategic partner.
“We are delighted we will be able to continue to work with NGA to serve the needs of their global customers.”