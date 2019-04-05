New hub will nurture artistic enterprises in Peterborough

Have your say

A new venture has been launched in Peterborough to help people build careers in creative industries.

The Empowering Creative People Hub has been opened at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road.

Tiago Varela at the sound studio at the Empowering Creative People Hub. EMN-190803-173627009

Its aim is to support young people to pursue their interests and build sustainable careers in radio, music, broadcast, filming and dance.

They will be able to access support for free from artists and people already working in the industry and the hub will include a recording studio. It has been launched by entrepreneur Tiago Varela (26) who has been supported by economic development company Opportunity Peterborough.

Mr Varela, a musician and dancer, said: “This is truly a unique space in Peterborough that will support creatives.”

The hub’s opening was attended by about 50 people.