New Greggs opens in Peterborough

A new Greggs bakery has opened in Peterborough today (Monday) - the fourth to open in the city centre.

The national chain opened at Fletton Quays, with the new branch joining outlets in Bridge Street, Long Causeway and Queensgate.

The new branch was opened after Peterborough City Council gave the firm a deal meaning the bakers did not have to pay rent for a year.

Eight new jobs have been created.

Sophie Yates, shop manager at Greggs Peterborough Fletton Quays, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Peterborough, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

The shop opening times are 7am – 6pm Monday – Saturday and 9am – 4pm on Sunday.