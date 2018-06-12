New fall in Peterborough’s jobless figures

The number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in Peterborough fell last month.

New figures show the number claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance fell to 635 in May - down by 35 (5.2 per cent) on the previous month and a fall of 495 (43.8 per cent) on the same time last year.

The statistics from the Office for National Statistics also show the number of people aged between 18 and 24 claiming JSA fell by five to 45 last month with the figure dropping from 160 claimants a year ago.

New jobs creation in Peterborough includes Pizza Hut recruiting seven staff, and DC Site Services looking for 30 people.

The fall in claimants in Peterborough is reflected nationally with the unemployment rate remaining at its joint lowest since the 1970s at 4.2 per cent as the number of claimants fell by 38,000 to 1.42 million people.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Esther McVey said: “The employment rate has never been higher. It’s a Great British success story with businesses creating jobs – helping about 1,000 people find a job each day since 2010.”