New era for Peterborough-based commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews after merger

It is a new era for leading firm of commercial property specialists.

Barker Storey Matthews (BSM), which has offices in Thorpe Road, in Peterborough, has merged with Eddisons, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Begbies Traynor.

The merger creates a national practice of 20 offices.

Steve Hawkins, managing director at BSM, which has a 39-strong team, said: “Through our talented team of people, we have developed a market leading reputation for delivering quality property advice across the Eastern region.

“We are excited to be joining the Eddisons team as there is a natural overlap with the services we offer. This strengthens our proposition to our dedicated client base and we look forward to developing the opportunities the deal presents.”

Eddisons Partner, Anthony Spencer, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome the BSM team. It widens our coverage around the UK and increases the number of clients.”

BSM was recently ranked the overall winner for Eastern England in the EG Deals Competition 2018 for commercial property agents.