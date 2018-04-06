New era at Peterborough-based catering equipment supplier

Have your say

A supplier of reconditioned commercial catering equipment in Peterborough is under new ownership.

Caterfix, of Padholme Road East, Peterborough, which employs 14 people, has been acquired by brothers Ajaz Akhtar and Idris Akhtar from David and Clara Iacono.

Caterfix has been supplying and servicing new and reconditioned commercial catering equipment, from a spoon to a coldroom, to the restaurant and hospitality trade for more than 19 years.

The owners are hosting an open day on Monday from 10am to 8pm at its Fengate warehouse, stocks 2,000 plus products.

Ajaz said: “The lure of working in a family business drew us to Caterfix.

“The open day will officially launch our takeover. Leading industry manufacturers like Rational Hobart and Foster will be demonstrating their latest products.”

“There will be leading chefs, industry celebrities and our customers from the local region attending.”

Caterfix has more than 50 Foster chillers and 20 coldrooms, 15 Hobart mixers, 20 reconditioned combis, Lincat fryers, Blue Seal six burners and many more pieces of equipment.

Supplying any product, Caterfix offers its customers all the leading brands when it comes to new equipment. Caterfix is a Premier Foster, Hobart, Rational and Lincat Dealer. It also offers all other leading brands like Blue Seal, Moffat, Mechline and Bravilor.