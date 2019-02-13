New chapter for Peterborough’s Central Library as hub for entrepreneurs

A hub of expertise to help entrepreneurs set up and grow their own businesses has opened in a Peterborough library.

The Business and IP Centre offers free access to millions of pounds worth business and intellectual property information, events, workshops and one -to-one expertise.

Firzana Shaheen (Vivacity) and Peter Aldridge (Vivacity Central Library) at the launch of the Business & IP Centre at Central Library. EMN-190213-123859009

The walk-in service is housed within Vivacity Central Library, in Broadway.

The centre is modelled on a similar service based at the British Library.

The launch of the Peterborough centre marks the start of a programme of activities, workshops and events for anyone thinking of starting up a business.

Richard Hunt, director of culture at Vivacity, said: “The building blocks of high-quality business and intellectual property information, knowledgeable and approachable staff, free and affordable events and networking opportunities, are tried and tested in London and other major cities around the country.

“We want to hear from anyone who might be thinking of setting up a business, or is already established, for their suggestions on how we can make our libraries truly effective, entrepreneurial hubs across the county.”

The centre will harness the expertise of local public and private business experts, working with regional partners such as Opportunity Peterborough and the Chamber of Commerce.

The British Library says every day last year 52 people set up a business with the help of the Business and IP Centre.

Of these, 59 per cent were women and 35 per cent were from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background.