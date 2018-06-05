New challenge for Peterborough housing association boss

The boss of Peterborough housing association Cross Keys Homes has been chosen to head up an agency umbrella group.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, based in Shrewsbury Avenue, has been named as chair of Homes for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough - a group of 15 housing associations who are working together to build up to 40,000 homes over the next 20 years.

The appointment comes as average house prices in Peterborough continue to outpace pay leaving many people struggling to buy a home.

Ms Higgins, who takes over from Alan Lewin, said: “The housing associations within this partnership are committed to ending the housing crisis, and by working together we will be in a strong position to do this.

“I am looking forward to leading this great team of innovative and astute organisations to make a real difference to the housing supply in the area, and the lives of the people who live and work here, by providing diverse quality homes, including housing let at affordable rents, mixed tenure, and outright sale.”

Emma Palmer, vice chair for Homes and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Collaboration between housing associations in Homes for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough gives them greater capacity to deliver the homes the region desperately needs.

“I am grateful to Alan for all his hard work over the last months and look forward working alongside our new Chair Claire Higgins.”

According to figures in a Home Truths East of England report, the average house price in Peterborough is eight times the average income.

However, in Cambridge average house prices are 15 times the average salary.