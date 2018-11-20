New branch of webuyanycar.com to open in Peterborough

Have your say

A high profile car buying service is opening a new branch in Peterborough.

webuyanycar.com is opening at Franchise House, in Newark Road, on Friday - creating one job.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar.com, said: “Our latest opening in Peterborough is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support for customers in the Cambridgeshire area, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

“With the new branch we hope to reduce customer travelling time by expanding to a more central location.

“Our new Peterborough branch will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many new customers in branch.”

webuyanycar.com has over 250 branches nationwide and the Peterborough opening follows the announcement of its millionth customer last year.

The company is headquartered in Manchester and has more than 500 employees.