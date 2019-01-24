New boost for construction company in Peterborough

A construction firm in Peterborough has been selected as a chosen partner to tackle public sector building works.

The Lindum Group, in Newark Road, has been included on the new Pagabo Medium Works Framework.

Firms on the framework are pre-approved and means public sector organisations can start projects sooner by cutting out ‘red tape’ that surrounds securing the services of building firms.

Lindum framework director Phil Sidebottom said: “Public sector clients might find this new framework useful as they pick through the complicated process of procurement. A lot of the initial hard work has been done for them by the Pagabo selection process.

“It is great be on this framework as it is yet another pathway we can offer potential customers who are looking for a way to work with us.”

The framework has been launched by construction procurement specialists Pagabo is designed to provide the public sector with a gold standard service at a local level and can be used for the procurement of projects from £250,000 to £10 million.