New appointment at Peterborough-based insurance giant

Have your say

Peterborough insurance firm BGL Group has named Iñaki Echave as a non-executive director. He joins from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which has invested £675 million in BGL.

Mr Echave has been with CPPIB since 2016 and his previous roles include managing director with Blackstone Private Equity in London, and partner with Magnum Capital in Madrid.

He holds an MBA from INSEAD in France and a double degree in Business and Law from Universidad Pontificia Comillas (ICADE) in Spain.

BGL Group’s Chairman, Peter Winslow, said: “I am delighted to welcome Iñaki to BGL’s main board.

“His appointment is not just a significant addition to our team, but also marks the formal completion of our partnership with CPPIB.

“I look forward to working with Iñaki and the rest of the Board as we continue to build BGL’s market-leading position.”

BGL announced last November that CPPIB had agreed to invest £675 million in the company, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.

The investment prompted BGL, which has 1,800 staff in Peterborough and owns brands including comparethemarket.com, affinity insurance provider Junction, to scrap plans to float on the London Stock Exchange.

Related:

Leading Peterborough employer secures £675 million injection from international investment company