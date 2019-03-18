New appointment at Peterborough-based homes builder.

A leading housebuilder in Peterborough has announced its latest appointment.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, based at Cygnet Park, in Hampton, has named Georgiana Pover (26) as its new marketing executive.

She has previously worked as a marketing officer for The Air Ambulance Service, she is using her previous knowledge and skills in marketing campaigns to excel in her role.

She said: “Joining a new division has been a really exciting opportunity because since I’ve started we’ve launched our first five sites.

“One of my favourite parts about the role is that there’s so much variety in what we do each day. It’s been fantastic to get my boots muddy and get my hard hat on and take a tour of live developments and I’ve really enjoyed meeting so many different people across the company.”

Adam Knight, managing director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We welcome Georgie to the team and wish her the best of luck in her career with us.”

